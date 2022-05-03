How AI Technologies Impact Patent Practice

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the practice of patent law. But it's often unclear how, exactly, AI affects patent practice, and what patent counsel should expect to achieve when implementing AI tools.

The panellists will provide practical tips that counsel ought to consider when assessing the value of AI technologies and will debunk myths surrounding what can and cannot be achieved by AI systems. Specific functionality will be discussed, as well as recent advancements in AI technologies that impact patent practice today, tomorrow, and into the future.

The webinar will also include an overview of the US Patent and Trademark Office's approach to responsibly deploying AI systems for examination and managing the impact of AI on the global patent ecosystem.