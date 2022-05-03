Subscribe
3 May 2022

How AI Technologies Impact Patent Practice

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the practice of patent law. But it's often unclear how, exactly, AI affects patent practice, and what patent counsel should expect to achieve when implementing AI tools.

The panellists will provide practical tips that counsel ought to consider when assessing the value of AI technologies and will debunk myths surrounding what can and cannot be achieved by AI systems. Specific functionality will be discussed, as well as recent advancements in AI technologies that impact patent practice today, tomorrow, and into the future.

The webinar will also include an overview of the US Patent and Trademark Office's approach to responsibly deploying AI systems for examination and managing the impact of AI on the global patent ecosystem.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024