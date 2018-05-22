Subscribe
istock-172437904_mac99
22 May 2018

Hotel Chocolat and Waitrose locked in #slabgate dispute

UK chocolatier Hotel Chocolat has accused supermarket Waitrose of “crossing the line” and breaching its IP rights with a new line of chocolate products.

Hotel Chocolat co-founder Angus Thirlwell initially claimed on Twitter that Waitrose’s new line infringed the company’s registered design rights after someone sent him a picture of an advertisement for the chocolates in a newspaper.

He has since been tweeting about the allegations under the hashtag #slabgate.

You can see a like-for-like comparison of the bars here.

On Friday, May 18, The Guardian reported that Hotel Chocolat had instructed lawyers to write to Waitrose demanding that it remove the bars from sale by the end of that day and destroy them.

WIPR has been in touch with a Hotel Chocolat spokesperson today, May 22, who confirmed that “we are currently speaking to Waitrose” but that there is no further update.

The spokesperson added that customers who have bought a bar from Waitrose can receive a free Hotel Chocolat slab if they return an uneaten or unfinished Waitrose bar to the chocolatier.

A spokesperson for Waitrose told WIPR that “we are confident that we have not infringed any of Hotel Chocolat’s designs and we refute all of the allegations made by Mr Thirlwell and Hotel Chocolat”.

“However it is not in our interest to enter into a protracted legal dispute with Hotel Chocolat and so we are corresponding with them directly about these issues,” they added.

This is not the first time a chocolate producer and a retailer have gone to war over a chocolate bar.

In October 2017, WIPR reported that discount retailer Poundland decided to redesign a chocolate bar that was contested by Mondelēz International for being too similar to its famous Toblerone product.

Tom Collins, associate at Stevens & Bolton, said that in the latest case much will turn on how far Waitrose is prepared to defend the allegations.

"At the end of last year, the settlement reached between Poundland and Mondelēz over the imitation Toblerone bars allowed Poundland to sell off existing stock after agreeing to redesign, so we may see a similar deal struck over the coming months.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Solar panel companies victorious as patent win affirmed ‘Billie the Bookie’ receives prison sentence for copyright offences Alibaba reports 42% drop in IP takedown requests

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Poundland and Mondelēz go to war over Toblerone lookalike
17 August 2017   UK retailer Poundland has gone to war against Mondelēz International over the sale of a Toblerone chocolate bar lookalike.
Trademarks
Poundland to redesign Toblerone lookalike after Mondelēz settlement
25 October 2017   Discount retailer Poundland will have to redesign a chocolate bar that was contested by Mondelēz International for being too similar to its famous Toblerone product.
Trademarks
Waitrose and Asda clash over ‘essential’ branding
30 March 2022   Supermarket Asda may face a trademark battle over its new Just Essentials range, following the receipt of a legal letter from rival Waitrose.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA wades in on ‘erroneous’ Delhi ruling on spare parts design protection
NatWest lends £700k to software company in first IP-backed loan
Benefits of Eurasian design protection
EUIPO celebrates ‘special moment’ in Alicante
M&S festive gin sinks Aldi in ‘lookalike’ case
USPTO partners with Clarivate for AI-driven image search tool
UK diverges from EU on 'acquiescence' in trademark dispute
Battle of the logos: Tesco takes on Lidl in UK Court of Appeal