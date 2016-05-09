Subscribe
tungcheung-shutterstock-com-4
9 May 2016

Gucci exits IACC after Alibaba joins

Luxury brand Gucci has terminated its membership with the International Anticounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) in what is an alleged protest at Alibaba joining one of the organisation’s new membership categories.

Last month TBO reported that Alibaba had joined a new IACC’s membership programme, available for companies and intermediaries.

Companies that join the new category are known as general members and is for companies that are not “directly or substantially impacted by counterfeiting”.

Gucci, an existing member, ended its membership on Saturday, May 7, while fashion company Michael Kors also rescinded its membership last month.

According to the Associated Press Candice Li-Uzoigwe, vice president of the IACC, said Gucci “were not happy about Alibaba joining”.

Gucci and Alibaba have been at war recently over alleged Gucci counterfeits appearing on Alibaba’s platforms.

Gucci sued Alibaba last year accusing it of selling counterfeit goods on its e-commerce platforms.

A spokesperson for the IACC told TBO that Alibaba’s application for membership was “unanimously approved” by its board of directors and based on demonstrated commitment and results in the MarketSafe program, an anti-counterfeiting collaboration between the IACC and Alibaba.

The spokesperson added: “The IACC stands by its collaborative approach and is committed to lean into the future and lead a coalition of the willing.

“The problem of counterfeiting is too pervasive and complex for any single company or industry to combat on its own. Our general member category was created in recognition of the integral role that intermediaries play as part of the solution and in eBay's and others’ interest in joining.”

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Tiffany becomes third member to exit IACC after Alibaba joins
13 May 2016   Luxury brand Tiffany has left the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition, the latest company to depart the organisation since Alibaba was allowed to join.
Trademarks
Alibaba removed from IACC, governance concerns raised
16 May 2016   The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition has suspended Alibaba from its membership following the exit of luxury brands including Tiffany and Michael Kors and after concerns were raised about its governance.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation