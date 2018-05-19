Subscribe
19 May 2018

Finding Solutions Together

Seth Hays, INTA’s Chief Representative Officer, Asia-Pacific, says that, while the Association is concerned about the state of counterfeiting in China as well as in the global e-commerce market, China has made strides in recent years to confront this international problem.

“When you look at the data,” Mr. Hays says, “much of the world’s cross-border consumer goods are manufactured in China, and criminals take advantage of this for counterfeiting activity.”

“China is a big country,” he explains. “It is a market of 1.4 billion people, and it’s still the world’s manufacturing base.

“You put all of those factors together and it’s a recipe for vulnerability on anticounterfeiting.”

