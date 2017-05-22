Exploring the Nightlife

Dry Martini

Carrer d’Aribau, 162-166, 08036

Paying homage to the famous drink, Dry Martini is a place for great entertainment. Unsurprisingly, one of the most recommended drinks here is the dry martini, a cocktail made with gin and vermouth. Some reviews on TripAdvisor have referred to the Dry Martini bar as “the place to go” and “the best bar in Barcelona.” Make sure you try the James Bond Martini menu, which has more than 20 dry martinis.

Sidecar Factory Club

Plaça Reial, 7, 08002

If you need to let some steam off after the Annual Meeting, then Sidecar Factory Club is the ideal place to be. Located in the middle of Plaça Reial, the club is busiest on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The music at this small venue includes rock, punk, and indie, as well as experimental music. There are DJ sessions six nights a week, exhibitions, and presentations.

La Terrrazza

Avenida Francesc Ferrer I Guardia, 0 S N, 08001

Experience Spain’s surroundings while having a good time at La Terrazza, an open-air club overlooking Barcelona. Dubbed the “open air circus” with a capacity of 1,000 people in the outdoor terrace, you can come and join the Ibiza-style vibes with a glamorous clubbing crowd. The primary genre of music at this club is house.

Harlem Jazz Club

Carrer Comtessa de Sobradiel 8, 08002

If you’re looking for a more relaxed atmosphere with live music, then Harlem Jazz Club is the right spot for you. Located on a small street, this hidden club is an attraction for local and international jazz lovers. It has a friendly atmosphere, cheap drinks, and space for approximately 300 people.

La Vinya del Senyor

Plaza Santa Maria, 5, 08003

Situated in front of the famous Santa Maria del Mar church, La Vinya del Senyor has over 100 different wines, including a variety of Catalonia-sourced bottles. If you are a wine lover, then this is certainly the place to go, with outside seating allowing you to take in the iconic Santa Maria scenery. With the Picasso Museum (open until 21:30) just five minutes’ walk away, it’s perfectly based to fully take in your surroundings.