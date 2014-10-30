Ex-ITC investigative attorney joins Pillsbury as a partner

US-based law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has appointed a new partner to its office in Virginia.

Kecia Reynolds joins from Goodwin Procter, where she was a partner, but has also worked as an investigative attorney at the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

She specialises in patents, and has experience representing companies in the semiconductor, telecommunications and pharmaceutical industries.

She said: “I look forward to the opportunity to bring a comprehensive perspective on patent infringement matters and ITC investigations to Pillsbury’s robust IP practice.

“Joining the firm will allow me to serve specific client needs related to patent and trademark issues, which is a perfect next step for my practice,” she added.

Jim Rishwain, chair of Pillsbury, said: “Kecia’s broad knowledge of patent and trademark law and her substantial ITC experience make her an invaluable addition to our IP practice.”

Reynolds’s appointment is the third at Pillsbury in two months. In September, WIPR reported on the appointment of partner Qian Huang and Marco Santori as counsel.