Subscribe
30 October 2014

Ex-ITC investigative attorney joins Pillsbury as a partner

US-based law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman has appointed a new partner to its office in Virginia.

Kecia Reynolds joins from Goodwin Procter, where she was a partner, but has also worked as an investigative attorney at the US International Trade Commission (ITC).

She specialises in patents, and has experience representing companies in the semiconductor, telecommunications and pharmaceutical industries.

She said: “I look forward to the opportunity to bring a comprehensive perspective on patent infringement matters and ITC investigations to Pillsbury’s robust IP practice.

“Joining the firm will allow me to serve specific client needs related to patent and trademark issues, which is a perfect next step for my practice,” she added.

Jim Rishwain, chair of Pillsbury, said: “Kecia’s broad knowledge of patent and trademark law and her substantial ITC experience make her an invaluable addition to our IP practice.”

Reynolds’s appointment is the third at Pillsbury in two months. In September, WIPR reported on the appointment of partner  Qian Huang and Marco Santori as counsel.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
US court green-lights Puma lawsuit against Brooks Sports
Professional responsibility and practice before the USPTO
Virtual patent marking: 2024 is the year to start or elevate your VPM programme
Microsoft to pay $242m over infringing virtual assistant
Harter Secrest & Emery appoints counsel to NY office