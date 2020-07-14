Subscribe
14 July 2020Muireann Bolger

Europe leads 3D printing innovation, says EPO

Europe has become a global hub for inventions in 3D printing, according to the  European Patent Office (EPO).

A  study published by the EPO yesterday, Monday, July 13, reveals that patent applications related to additive manufacturing (AM) have surged, achieving an average annual growth of 36% from 2015 to 2018.

The report, “ Patents and additive manufacturing – Trends in 3D printing technologies”, also shows that European inventors and businesses accounted for 47% (7,863) of all AM inventions for which patent applications were filed between 2010 and 2018.

During this period, Germany has led the way in patent applications in Europe by generating 19% (3,155) of all patent applications in AM, while the US topped the list outside Europe, submitting 35% (5, 747) of the applications.

António Campinos, president of the EPO, said: “The surge in additive manufacturing is part of the broader, rapid rise of digital technologies overall, confirming that the digital transformation of the economy is fully reflected in patent applications reaching the EPO.”

Since 2010, the use of AM in the health sector has generated the greatest demand for patents, with 4,018 applications, followed by energy and transportation, which filed 2,001 and 961 applications respectively.

The analysis also shows the top 25 applicants accounted for about 30% (6,548) of all AM patent applications filed between 2000 and 2018, led by US firms  General Electric and United Technologies (now  Raytheon Technologies), with European company  Siemens in third place.

The entire list comprises companies from different technology fields including transportation, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, information technology, electronics, imaging and consumer goods, as well as pure 3D-printing specialists such as  Stratasys,  3D Systems and  EOS.

The US and Europe also dominate the ranking overall, with 11 US and eight European companies among the top 25 applicants. The study also reveals that  smaller players have contributed to a substantial amount of patent applications.

Companies with 15 to 1,000 employees accounted for 10% (2,148) of applications, individual inventors and small businesses with fewer than 15 employees generated 12% (2,584), and universities, hospitals and public research organisations were responsible for more than 11% (2,448).

The EPO's centralised patent granting procedure allows inventors to access patent protection in up to 44 countries, covering a market of 700 million people.

