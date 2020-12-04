Subscribe
4 December 2020Muireann Bolger

WIPO: new leadership team most diverse to date

The member states of the  World Intellectual Property Organizationhave approved the appointment of four deputy directors general and four assistant directors general, creating the organisation’s most diverse senior leadership team to date.

Speaking at WIPO’s coordination committee yesterday, December 3, WIPO director Daren Tang  confirmed his selection of eight sector leads “for their technical attributes and ability to work together to lead WIPO into its next chapter”.

Tang noted the geographical and gender diversity of the team, pointing out that three of the four new deputy directors general are women, comprising 37.5% of the senior leadership team.

“This is the most gender diverse senior leadership in WIPO’s history," said Tang: “It will be a source of strength for WIPO and demonstrate our seriousness about gender diversity.”

The successful candidates for the posts of deputy directors general are:

