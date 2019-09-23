Subscribe
shutterstock_604448168_artjazz
23 September 2019Sarah Morgan

EU General Court increases bench, creates specialised IP chambers

The EU General Court has created specialised IP chambers as part of measures accompanying the court’s increase in size.

Last week, on Thursday, September 19, the General Court announced the new chambers. Of the ten new chambers of the General Court, six will deal with IP matters, while four will handle staff cases. Other actions will be allocated among the chambers.

Currently composed of 46 judges, the General Court will welcome seven additional judges later this week, as part of the third and final stage of the reform of the judicial structure of the European Union, which began in 2015.

The organisation of the court has been redesigned as part of the reform, with the number of chambers increasing from nine to ten. Each chamber will be composed of five judges, although this may increase to six judges once all the judges have been appointed.

Additionally, the method for composing the Grand Chamber (which comprises 15 judges) has been changed to enable judges who aren’t presidents of chambers to sit in successive cases.

The court has also decided to deepen the involvement of its president and the vice president in judicial activity.

“For reasons connected with the scope of their responsibilities, it has been confirmed that the president and the vice president will not be judges taking full part in formations of the court. However, it has been decided that the president will, in future, replace a judge who is prevented from acting (currently s/he is replaced by the vice president),” said the court.

The vice president will be called upon to sit in the chambers in extended composition of five judges in one case per chamber per year.

The court said: “With that series of measures, the General Court, assisted by its registry and the common services of the institution, seeks to draw, in the interests of parties to cases, the greatest benefit from the enlargement of its college as decided upon by the legislature. The objective of delivering high-quality decisions within the shortest time possible remains its constant priority.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

The Clash serve Wilson with TM suit over tennis rackets

Australian software patent ruling will not affect examinations

Willfulness should not be required for profits award: AIPLA

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK