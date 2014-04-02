Domain Name Association elects five board members

The Domain Name Association (DNA), which represents a range of interests from businesses to individuals, has elected five new board members.

They are Philipp Grabensee, chairman of the board at Afilias; Bob Wiegand, senior vice president of Web.com; Jeff Neuman, vice president of registry services at Neustar; Stacey King, senior corporate counsel at Amazon; and Vladimir Shadrunov, director of TLD projects at Asiamix Digital.

There are now 12 people on the board.

“The new members make our board stronger and will allow the DNA to address our industry's challenges and move forward energetically on our educational initiatives," said Adrian Kinderis, who chairs the board.

The DNA, established in October 2013, says it is open to organisations “involved in all aspects of managing domain names, including top-level domain name registry operators, registrars, resellers and registry service providers”.