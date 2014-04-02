Subscribe
shutterstock-74775445-web
Photo: fztommy / Shutterstock.com
3 April 2014

Domain Name Association elects five board members

The Domain Name Association (DNA), which represents a range of interests from businesses to individuals, has elected five new board members.

They are Philipp Grabensee, chairman of the board at Afilias; Bob Wiegand, senior vice president of Web.com; Jeff Neuman, vice president of registry services at Neustar; Stacey King, senior corporate counsel at Amazon; and Vladimir Shadrunov, director of TLD projects at Asiamix Digital.

There are now 12 people on the board.

“The new members make our board stronger and will allow the DNA to address our industry's challenges and move forward energetically on our educational initiatives," said Adrian Kinderis, who chairs the board.

The DNA, established in October 2013, says it is open to organisations “involved in all aspects of managing domain names, including top-level domain name registry operators, registrars, resellers and registry service providers”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
INTA 2024:Trademark lawyers—Staying ethical and out of jail
‘I can be myself’: Puma’s TM leader keeps up with the competition
Discover WIPR Diversity's Top 100 People in IP
Diversity & inclusion in IP practice
Women in IP: Progress is underway but ‘the STEM gap is alive and well’