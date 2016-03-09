Domain Name Association adds executive director

The Domain Name Association (DNA) has hired Roy Arbeit as its executive director.

Arbeit joins from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, where he worked as managing director of marketing and sales.

He has experience in helping drive revenue growth and expansion into new markets, and creating digital strategies.

In his new role, he will help drive domain name industry awareness and increase membership support by engaging stakeholders.

Arbeit said: “I’m excited to begin working with such high-calibre, industry-leading companies to develop a comprehensive global strategy for furthering the DNA’s mission and member activities.”

