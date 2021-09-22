Thera Adam-van Straaten is Eversheds Sutherlands’ Senior Office Partner in the Netherlands. She specializes in contentious IP, including advertising. Thera advises clients on trademark, design, copyright, tradename and domain name infringements, as well as advertising and marketing claims. Formerly in-house at Unilever, she understands both the challenges of in-house lawyers as well as the Consumer Sector, amongst others. As an advertising law expert, she has more recently gained recognition in the field of green claims, an essential element in corporates’ ESG efforts and strategies. She is a regular speaker on the topic and advises many clients on the pitfalls and how to mitigate risk, teaming up with international colleagues to provide cross-border advice.

She is a regular lecturer and author in her fields of expertise, including at the Benelux Trademark and Design Attorney BBMM and recently at the IATA World Legal Symposium in Vancouver. She has published many articles, also in international magazines, some of which have been awarded. She is a former board member of the Benelux Association for Trademark- and Design law BMM, a founding member and President of the Dutch association for intellectual property litigators VIEPA.

At Eversheds Sutherland she heads the Benelux IP group and is part of the global IP leadership team.