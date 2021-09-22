Tamsin Holman
Key details
- Job title:Partner, Solicitor
- Firm:D Young & Co
- Jurisdiction:United Kingdom, London & Munich
- Practice area:Trademarks, Trade Secrets, Copyright, Licensing, Design, Domain Names, Dispute Resolution
Tamsin Holman's IP practice spans 25 years during which she has represented numerous household-name brands, acting on a broad range of contentious IP issues. Holman joined D Young in 2011 and established the firm‚Äôs dispute resolution and legal group. Notable clients include Rolex, Skechers, Lush, and Guinness World Records among others. Holman is involved with a number of IP professional organisations, including INTA, where she has served on sub-committees and task forces within the INTA enforcement committee. She has also held various speaking engagements at legal events, such as the Brussels IP Law Summit, where she spoke on Brexit-related trademark issues, and the Luxury Law Summit.
More profiles
Women In IP
Partner Marjan Noor specialises in patent litigation and regulatory advice in the life sciences sector, and has expertise in supplementary protection certificates (SPCs) and regulatory law. She graduated with a degree in medical sciences and pharmacology before studying law. Noor speaks extensively on a range of patent and regulatory topics and is a lecturer on the University of Oxford‚Äôs IP diploma course, where she specialises on the topics of SPCs and regulatory law for IP practitioners.
Women In IP
Partner, UK Clare Robinson joined Osborne Clarke after qualifying in 1987 and became a partner at the firm in 1992. Robinson is a leading litigator in IP disputes and has more than 20 years‚Äô experience advising clients on resolving complex and substantial cases. She acts for clients in the UK and overseas, and is recognised for her ability to maximise strategic opportunities for her clients and achieve cost-effective results. As well as handling substantial litigation, she is experienced in other forms of dispute resolution, such as mediation and commercial arbitration.