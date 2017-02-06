Sara Ashby

Women In IP

Senior Partner Ella Cheong is the senior partner of ELLALAN, where she focuses on all issues related to IP rights. Aside from founding the firm, Cheong has established agency firm Ella Cheong (Hong Kong and Beijing), which was recently sold with proceeds given to charity, and the Singapore firm of Ella Cheong. She works with small and medium-sized enterprises, social enterprises and charitable organisations. Cheong formerly served as chair of the Law Society of Hong Kong’s IP committee and is now its member of honour. She is an INTA President’s Award winner.