Sara Ashby

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Wiggin
  • Firm:Wiggin LLP
  • Jurisdiction:United Kingdom
  • Practice area:Litigation, Trademarks, Trade Secrets, Patents, Design

In her more than 25 years' experience as a specialist IP litigator, Sara Ashby has developed a deliberately broad practice, assisting clients with enforcement and strategy matters across all IP rights. Particularly adept at dealing with non-standard IP disputes, Ashby is a specialist litigator with experience assisting clients from a broad range of fields including computer games, media, fashion and footwear, pharma, automotive, and engineering. She is president of AIPPI UK, and co-chair of AIPPI‚ international designs committee and on AIPPI‚ nominating committee. Ashby is a research fellow with Oxford University, IP Research Centre. Ashby has been on the UK government expert trade advisory group for IP and is a member of the UKIPO marks and designs forum.

Ella Cheong is the senior partner of ELLALAN, where she focuses on all issues related to IP rights. Aside from founding the firm, Cheong has established agency firm Ella Cheong (Hong Kong and Beijing), which was recently sold with proceeds given to charity, and the Singapore firm of Ella Cheong. She works with small and medium-sized enterprises, social enterprises and charitable organisations. Cheong formerly served as chair of the Law Society of Hong Kong's IP committee and is now its member of honour. She is an INTA President's Award winner.
