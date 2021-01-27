Raka is a Partner at Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultant, where she plays a blended role of a commercial and employment lawyer and at the same time heads our Intellectual Property and Data Protection practice at Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants. She brings a wealth of experience in high profile projects and transactions in IP Auditing, advisory roles for any IP or commercial IP issues (advertisement issues, consumer protection laws, review of product warranties, social media terms, product guidelines, privacy issues, data protection etc.), IP prosecution, brand clearance and opposition, anti-counterfeiting and all the related contentious issues. Raka also specializes in employment law matters, corporate and commercial. She regularly advises local and international entities on employment and immigration law and routinely provides advisory services on policies, procedures and contractual documentation. She also helps clients with business structuring and reorganization, including on high-profile appointments and contract termination strategies, redundancy, salary cut, transfer of employment and amendment to terms and conditions from both the ends of employers and employees, for local land and free zone companies.

Professional Highlights

Prior to joining Galadari, she trained and worked with an international law firm in Dubai, subsequently. Raka brings to the team over 18 years of experience, 14 of which have been spent in the Middle East region. Raka is a highly regarded player in the market, member of the INTA Leadership Program and regular speaker at international events. Raka is registered as a patent agent with the Indian Patent office and holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce. She has completed specialized courses in Patents, Copyright and E-commerce from World Intellectual Property Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Presently, she is a committee member of International trademark association/INTA (USA) for Unfair Competition representing the Middle East and Africa.

Participation in Wider Community

Trainings:

She is a regular Lecturer with Dubai Legal Affairs Department and conducts and imparts a course on ‘Commercialization of Intellectual property assets’. Raka receives great feedbacks on her training classes regularly.

