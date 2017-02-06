Purvi Patel Albers joined Haynes and Boone in 1999 as the firm‚Äôs first dedicated trademark lawyer and over the past two decades has built a practice that now includes more than 30 trademark practitioners. She is chair of the firm‚Äôs trademark group, managing its business goals, attorney recruitment and development, and business development. Albers counsels Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a gamut of industries, on the management of their valuable brand investments, copyright, domain, and social media issues. She is a member of Haynes and Boone‚Äôs board of directors and actively advances D&I within the firm. She participates in conferences and speaking engagements designed to enhance D&I progress including the South Asian Bar Association Leadership Institute.