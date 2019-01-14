Natalia Nikolaeva joined Gorodissky & Partners in 1999 and in 2010 was promoted to partner. She advises clients on all legal aspects of IP issues, including copyright and related rights, patents and know-how, trademarks and brands as well as other IP assets. She assists clients with IP rights enforcement and anti-piracy, handles all kinds of IP infringement cases before the courts and administrative bodies. Having been one of the leading litigators at the firm she actively enforces IP rights throughout the jurisdictions of Russia and the CIS countries. Nikolaeva counsels clients on various IP and technology transfer issues, such as licences, franchises, assignments. She conducts due diligence and participates in different corporate and commercial transactions associated with the conveyance of IP rights.