Naomi Pearce is one of Australia's leading patent litigators and was recognised as a WIPR Leader 2020. Pearce is a patent lawyer, patent attorney and trademark attorney, with more than 24 years' experience supporting clients in the pharmaceutical sector, and a background in molecular biology/biochemistry. Intent on 'doing things differently', Pearce founded Pearce IP in 2017 as a virtual firm, in which staff work remotely. Team members are based in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and regional New South Wales and are connected by state-of-the-art technology. Pearce trained at law firm Ashurst, spent 13 years leading the biopharma IP teams of Pfizer (Hospira) and then Mylan, and is a former partner of K&L Gates where she co-chaired its global pharma/biopharma industry group.