Manisha Singh is a leading lawyer in the IP arena in India. During her career, she has played an important and crucial role in advising Indian policy and lawmakers on global standards associated with IP administrative and enforcement systems. Singh has acted on several milestone cases and leads most of the firm's large and complex cases. She represents clients in a broad range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, fashion, media and entertainment, publishing, fast-moving consumer goods, electronics, automobile, and tech. Singh is a prolific writer and speaker and has authored more than 500 articles and papers on contemporary IP and legal issues in India.