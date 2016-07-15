Mahua Roy Chowdhury, is a pioneer in the field of IP and has propagated significance of IP Valuation, and monetisation at a time when there was not enough awareness or exponents of the same in India. She formed association of IT companies, worked with Crime branch and Police and Customs for IP awareness and for enforcement of IP, while conducting more than 500 raids with Police all over India. She has drafted and filed more than 800 patents for her clients in India.

She is recognized as Top Individual Lawyer, Leading Dispute Resolution Lawyer, Leading Lawyer in IP, Leading Women in IP, Best Managing Partner etc by several reputed organisations like Forbes, Legal 500, ALB, IBLJ, WTR, WIPR.

Mahua has authored several articles, published in reputed international journals.