Mahua Roy Chowdhury
- Founder & Managing Partner
- 9122-2831-3238
- mahua@royzz.com
- www.royzz.com
Mahua Roy Chowdhury, is a pioneer in the field of IP and has propagated significance of IP Valuation, and monetisation at a time when there was not enough awareness or exponents of the same in India. She formed association of IT companies, worked with Crime branch and Police and Customs for IP awareness and for enforcement of IP, while conducting more than 500 raids with Police all over India. She has drafted and filed more than 800 patents for her clients in India.
She is recognized as Top Individual Lawyer, Leading Dispute Resolution Lawyer, Leading Lawyer in IP, Leading Women in IP, Best Managing Partner etc by several reputed organisations like Forbes, Legal 500, ALB, IBLJ, WTR, WIPR.
Mahua has authored several articles, published in reputed international journals.
Professional Highlights
She has been an active litigator who has successfully spearheaded landmark public interest litigations in Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.
She has strategised and conducted more than 500 enforcement actions (raids) with Police across India for counterfeit & piracy;
Recognised as Leading and Recommended Lawyer by Legal 500;
Recognised as Influential Women in IP by WIPR;
Best IT & TMT Lawyer by Legal Era;
She has drafted and filed more than 500 patent applications.
Mahua has been successful in many un-precedented litigations like arbitrability of IP, ownership of software, geographical indication.
She has successfully represented many famous/well-known marks and their first case in Indian courts and with TMO.
Participation in Wider Community
She is a core India advisory committee member for INTA.
She has been a Speaker at prestigious forums at national and international forums such as:
International Trademark Association;
International Bar Association;
UNH-Franklin Pierce;
Indian Institute of Technology;
Vellore Institute of Technology;
International Intl Property Law Association;
World Litigation Forum;
Delhi University;
IP University;
Maharashtra National Law University;
SVKM, Mumbai
and many other conferences & forums.