Liz Lenjo
Key details
- Job title:Founder and Managing Consultant
- Jurisdiction:Kenya
- Practice area:Media, Entertainment
Liz Lenjo is the founder and managing consultant of MYIP Legal Studio, where she specialises in IP, entertainment, media and fashion law. She is a member of Kenya‚Äôs copyright tribunal, serves on the Kenya Fashion Council as the head of IP and policy in the legal committee. Her stated long-term goal is to see a Kenya that appreciates the value of IP and the value of the arts in the entertainment industry, and Lenjo has developed a pioneer legal blog focusing on non-lawyers to help them understand their IP rights to help achieve this aim. She is a member of the Law Society of Kenya, East Africa Law Society, Kenya Industrial Property Institute, and Kenya‚Äôs Federation of Women Lawyers.
Chief Partner Gabriella Liu is the principal founder and chief partner of Chinese technology law firm, Beijing IParagon. She represents and serves international and Chinese companies with large IP portfolios or technology assets to help their business in China. IParagon also works with clients to expand outside China. Her core practice areas span IP, technology law, litigation, antitrust in high-tech sectors, international IP-driven deals, and startup strategies. With her deep understanding of China‚Äôs IP law, Liu has helped numerous clients win or resolve significant cases as well as protect their business interests in China, including a non-infringement declaratory lawsuit for Gucci in Beijing. She is particularly experienced in high tech industry, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical and bioscience, luxury and high fashion, and food, wine and hospitality industry. She commits her time and energies to mentoring and sharing her experiences with young law students and legal/IP professionals, especially women law students and attorneys.
Founder, Partner Manisha Singh is a leading lawyer in the IP arena in India. During her career, she has played an important and crucial role in advising Indian policy and lawmakers on global standards associated with IP administrative and enforcement systems. Singh has acted on several milestone cases and leads most of the firm's large and complex cases. She represents clients in a broad range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, fashion, media and entertainment, publishing, fast-moving consumer goods, electronics, automobile, and tech. Singh is a prolific writer and speaker and has authored more than 500 articles and papers on contemporary IP and legal issues in India.