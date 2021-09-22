Liz Lenjo is the founder and managing consultant of MYIP Legal Studio, where she specialises in IP, entertainment, media and fashion law. She is a member of Kenya‚Äôs copyright tribunal, serves on the Kenya Fashion Council as the head of IP and policy in the legal committee. Her stated long-term goal is to see a Kenya that appreciates the value of IP and the value of the arts in the entertainment industry, and Lenjo has developed a pioneer legal blog focusing on non-lawyers to help them understand their IP rights to help achieve this aim. She is a member of the Law Society of Kenya, East Africa Law Society, Kenya Industrial Property Institute, and Kenya‚Äôs Federation of Women Lawyers.