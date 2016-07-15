Laura Collada has more than 30 years‚Äô experience in IP and is a managing partner at Dumont, where she has worked since 2000. She has taught copyright and industrial property law at various universities in Mexico City. She also worked as a director of the sub-office for the prevention of unfair competition at the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property. Collada focuses her practice in the areas of fashion, media and telecommunications. She has written for World IP Review and is a member of INTA, Marques, AIPPI and ECTA.

Professional Highlights

Dumont, led by Ms. Collada, proposed to AMPPI (AIPPI Mexican Chapter) to create a women’s committee to empower IP women lawyers, to research the sociological ground why there are so few positions for women in executive positions as well as to create awareness among the firms on our field (IP). The creation of the committee is a reality today. It started working on March 2017, Ms. Collada is the Chair of the Women’s Committee.

She is the Mexican Delegate at ASIPI (Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property) Co-Chair of Geographical Indications Committee.

She is on the Geographical Indications Committee at INTA

She is Council Member and Project Leader in the International Team at MARQUES

Co-Chair of Geographical Indications Committee (Q 234) at AIPPI

She advised one of our young associates on her thesis (Ariadna Galvez) in order to obtain her Juris Doctor.

She is an active member of national and international professional organisations, including: AMPPI, Barra Mexicana Colegio de Abogados (Mexican Bar), INTA, AIPPI, MARQUES, AIPF, ASIPI, ECTA, AIPLA and PTMG.

She has taught Copyright and Industrial Property Law at various universities in Mexico City, Veracruz and Aguascalientes (ITESM, UP).

She is proficient in IP Litigation.

She has written several articles in international intellectual property publications.

She is ranked in CHAMBERS LATINAMERICA and CHAMBERS GLOBAL as leading lawyer (as well as in other specialised publications).

Participation in Wider Community

Published articles:

The Lawyer Monthly Magazine, Trademarks and Patents, May 2013

MIP, Tax implications for foreign IP owners in Mexico, September 2013

ITMA, Mexico moves forward, December 2013

Corporate Live Wire, Mexican trademark legal framework transformation, IP firms adapting to change, November 2014

MIP, Madrid System and Mexico's Opposition System, November 2016

IPKat, Has Mexico missed the mark on its new opposition system? September 2016

Speaking engagements:

2015

UIA brain software, genomics personalized medicine: legal and biotechnology challenges 15-16 May 20 15 - Minneapolis, MN, USA.

Topic: Shattering the glass ceiling

ASIPI – Inter-American association of intellectual property, 30 November 2015 – Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

Topic: What to expect from the Madrid protocol

2014

MARQUES 28th annual conference – 23-26. September, 2014 - Copenhagen, Denmark.

Topic: The Mexican institute of industrial property (IMPI) as an office of origin – WIPO data

Awards:

Chambers & Partners, legal publishers.

Laura Collada – Has been highly recommended as a leading lawyer in intellectual property. Chambers Latin America, a client’s guide 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

Dumont – Has been highly recommended as a leading firm in intellectual property. Chambers global, the client’s guide 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.

Laura Collada has been recognised three years in a row (2013, 2014 and 2015) as best IP lawyer in Latin America by Euromoney’s Americas women in business law awards.

Professional Affiliations

Laura is an active member of national and international professional organisations, including:

INTA - Related Rights Committee – Geographical Indications Subcommittee.

AIPPI - Vice Chair of Special Committee Q220 Geographical Indications.

MARQUES - Council member, Project leader in the International Trademark and Practice Team (ITLP), Leader of The Madrid Protocol Task Force 2017.

PTMG

ASIPI - for which she is national delegate and Co-Chair of Geographical Indications Committee.

AIPF - Member of the Board.

BMA (Mexican bar)

AMPPI (AIPPI Mexican Chapter) - Chair of the Women’s Committee.

AIPLA

She chairs several committees in different associations such as MARQUES and ASIPI. She was a speaker (2015) for MARQUES, ASIPI, and UIA.

Industry specialties:

Patents

Trademarks

Litigation

Copyrights

Media and Entertainment

Fashion

Telecommunications

Academic Affiliations

Laura has been teaching at several colleges and universities in Mexico City, Aguascalientes and Veracruz including the ITAM, the Universidad Panamericana (UP) and the Monterrey Institute of Technology and higher education (ITESM), on IP litigation as well as copyrights.

She has also been teaching at AMPPI, Mexican Chapter of AIPPI a Clinical Training in Intellectual Property