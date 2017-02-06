Lara Dorigo
Key details
- Job title:Partner/Attorney at law, LL.M. in Trade Regulation/Head IP & TMT
- Jurisdiction:Switzerland
- Practice area:Litigation, Unfair Competition, Life Sciences
Lara Dorigo is partner and heads the Intellectual Property group at Pestalozzi. She has profound experience in every field of intellectual property law with a particular affinity for technology-related issues. Her practice focuses on IP enforcement and defence, technology transfer agreements and branding strategies. Lara is a passionate IP litigator and licensing specialist. She has extensive experience with pharmaceutical and biologics patent litigation before courts and arbitral tribunals, including disputes regarding small molecules, monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, immunotherapies, diagnostics and SPCs. Lara also handles cases in the fields of medtech, chemistry and mechanics and she equally enjoys acting in trademark, copyright and unfair competition litigation. >In addition, Lara advises clients on branding strategies, parallel import and grey market issues, selective distribution agreements and entertainment law. She provides transactional and legal support to her clients on licensing, R&D agreements, and other sorts of technology transfer agreements and issues, and she advises on life sciences regulatory matters. Lara is also a non-permanent judge of the Federal Patent Court. She is the author of many publications and a frequent speaker on IP and licensing topics.