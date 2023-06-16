Kate O'Rourke

Women In IP

Partner During her 25-year career, Elaine Blais has led teams on cases across the pharmaceuticals industry where she has represented brands and generics, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy‚Äôs, MSN, Fresenius Kabi, Hikma, the Association for Accessible Medicines, and Boehringer Ingelheim. She specialises in the fields of stem cell technology, secure financial transactions, light-emitting diodes, and consumer products. She represents clients in arbitration proceedings, often addressing disputes arising out of licensing agreements involving a variety of technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing and biologics manufacturing. Blais is the founder of Goodwin‚Äôs award-winning biosimilars blog, www.bigmoleculewatch.com. She serves on the Kids in need of defense Boston Advisory Committee, the Boston Bar Association Council, and the American Intellectual Property Law Association diversity, equity and inclusion committee.