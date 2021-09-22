Karla Aspiras
Key details
- Job title:Director, Senior Counsel
- Jurisdiction:United States, US
Karla Aspiras is responsible for global anti-counterfeiting strategies for all brands owned by Tapestry, the parent company of Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman. She develops and implements the global IP protection strategy and manages civil anti-counterfeiting litigation. She also manages domestic and international prosecution as well as outside counsel for foreign IP matters. She advises the businesses on clearance of product design, packaging, naming, copy and marketing material and counsels brand management on a variety of IP and related issues, including advertising, marketing and social media. She is co-chair of the fashion law committee of the New York Intellectual Property Association and has been a key speaker at conferences including the Luxury Law Summit.