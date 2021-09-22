Karla Aspiras

Women In IP

Senior Office Partner/ Co-Head Global Intell Property Thera Adam-van Straaten is the global co-head of IP for Eversheds Sutherlands and advises clients on trademark, design, copyright, trade name and domain name infringements as well as on advertising and marketing claims in relation to food health claims, novel foods, pharma and medical devices. Notable cases include carrying out appeal proceedings for the owner of the Benelux trademark ‚ÄòWendy‚Äôs‚Äô, which was under attack by the US company Wendy‚Äôs International, and a suit in relation to an OralB toothbrush advertising in the Netherlands. She sits on the board of the Benelux Trademark and Design Law Association, and is a founding member and treasurer of the Dutch Association of Intellectual Property Law Litigators.