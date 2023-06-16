Joanna (Joey) Conway

Joanna (Joey) co-leads the Women in IP committee for IP Inclusive, the pan-professional body charged with improving D&I across the profession. During her tenure, the Women in IP community has grown to over 1,000 members across the UK IP profession. The committee provides information on relevant issues as well as offering support for women in the profession and tasked itself with advancing the D&I agenda across the profession by making the case for change. It is now in phase two of this plan and is helping the profession implement practical and effective techniques and practices to improve D&I. It organises regular events and networking to help achieve these aims.