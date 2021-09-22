Jane Ginsburg is the faculty director of Columbia University‚Äôs Kernochan Center for law, media, and the arts, and is a renowned authority on IP law as well as a staunch defender of authors‚Äô rights. She is the daughter of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and law professor the late Martin Ginsburg, both of whom served on the Columbia Law School faculty. She is the co-author of ‚ÄúInternational Copyright and Neighboring Rights: The Berne convention and beyond‚Äù. Other titles she has co-authored include ‚ÄúFoundations of Intellectual Property‚Äù, and ‚ÄúIntellectual Property Stories‚Äù.