Inga-Lill Andersson

Inga-Lill is head of EIP’s Sweden office and is a highly experienced European and Swedish patent attorney, having her expertise within chemistry and life sciences. She has handled all types of patent-related issues, including drafting and prosecution of patent applications, freedom-to-operate analyses, and due diligence investigations. She has also been deeply involved in patent litigation cases before Swedish courts. Prior to joining EIP Inga-Lill spent over 20 years at AWA where she held several role including six years as a Business Area Manager for AWA North Sweden and was also a member of the Swedish management team.