Eleonora Carrillo

Eleonora joined Jacobacci & Partners in 2006 in Italy and transferred to the Madrid offices in 2011, where she manages the Spanish practice of the firm and heads the trademark division. She heads Jacobacci‚Äôs LATAM Desk, aimed at strengthening business relationships in the Latin American jurisdictions. Eleonora manages worldwide and national portfolios, particularly in the fashion and luxury sector, foodstuffs, wine, banking and entertainment. She is the author of numerous publications on trademark topics and gives presentations in conferences. She also regularly lectures at Spanish post-graduate law schools on specific IP topics.