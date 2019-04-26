Women In IP

Partner Anja Franke is a partner at IP boutique law firm Grunecker, one of the leading and largest IP firms in Europe, with offices in Munich, Cologne, Berlin and Paris. She co-leads Grunecker's trademark group comprising six partners and 30 associates and counsel. She represents international clients mainly in the automobile, tech, fashion and sports sectors and her practice spans all trademark related fields, including prosecution, litigation, copyright, designs and unfair competition. She is a lecturer in IP law at the University of Applied Sciences in Munster, and has published articles addressing key issues in the field of trademarks, designs and copyright law.