Dilek Zeybel is managing partner and a Chartered patent & trademark attorney at Starker IP. His practice areas include head of Oppositions & Appeals, representation of legal disputes before the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, responsibility for international clients in all areas of obtaining and enforcing IP rights, managing large IP portfolios, leading the assignment, merger and process of IP recordal projects and experience in anti-counterfeit and in-use searches projects. His languages include German, Turkish, English and French.