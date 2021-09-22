In her role as an IP and commercial litigation partner, Diana Torres focuses her practice on false advertising, unfair competition, trademark, copyright, and trade secrets matters. She has handled many high-profile matters for a wide variety of clients, including consumer product manufacturers, fitness service providers, entertainment and media companies, and internet service providers. Torres advises clients on compliance and contractual issues and commercial legal strategy. She was a partner at O‚ÄôMelveny & Myers from 2001 to 2009, and an associate before 2001. She serves on the board of governors for the Los Angeles Chapter of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers, and on the board of directors for the Western Center on Law & Poverty Foundation and the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools She is a member of the Mexican American Legal Defense & Education Fund.