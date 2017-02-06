Crystal Chen is a partner at Tsai, Lee & Chen and her practice focuses on patents, trademarks, copyright, trade dress, IP enforcement, litigation, dispute resolution strategies and other China-related matters. Her clientele consists of a variety of domestic and multinational corporates. Chen is a member of the Bars of Beijing and New York State. She is also the chair of delegates for independent members of AIPPI. She co-chaired the AIPPI study question for the protection of graphical user interface in Sydney in 2017.