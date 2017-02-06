Crystal Chen
Key Details
- Tsai, Lee & Chen Patent Attorneys and Attorneys at Law
- Partner, attorney at law
- 886-2-2571-0150
- patent@tsailee.com.tw
Crystal Chen is a partner at Tsai, Lee & Chen and her practice focuses on patents, trademarks, copyright, trade dress, IP enforcement, litigation, dispute resolution strategies and other China-related matters. Her clientele consists of a variety of domestic and multinational corporates. Chen is a member of the Bars of Beijing and New York State. She is also the chair of delegates for independent members of AIPPI. She co-chaired the AIPPI study question for the protection of graphical user interface in Sydney in 2017.
Leader Profiles
profile
Partner Candy KY Chen is a partner of the international patent department at Tsai Lee & Chen Patent Attorneys & Attorneys at Law. She is a professional engineer, a registered Taiwan patent attorney and a registered US patent agent. Chen specialises in technology-related IP, particularly patent prosecution and invalidation for mechanical, automation and software-related inventions, as well as industrial designs. She is also proficient in administrative litigation proceedings. She has assisted many Fortune 500 corporations in filing and managing their patent portfolios. She also provides legal consultation on patent validity. Chen received her Bachelor‚Äôs in mechanical engineering and her Master‚Äôs in manufacturing engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. She also received an LLM in Taiwan. Chen is currently a co-chair of the Design Committee of the APAA Taiwan Group and the TWPAA. Tsai Lee & Chen