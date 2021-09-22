Cecilia Sanabria focuses her practice on complex patent litigation and client counselling in the mechanical, industrial, and electrical fields. She represents clients before US district courts and the US International Trade Commission. She has been recognised as a "Top Lawyer under 40' by the Hispanic National Bar Association and as a "Rising Star" by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association. She is the co-lead for Finnegan Forward, an initiative focused on the advancement and development of women attorneys at the firm. Part of her role includes developing programmes specifically directed towards advancing women attorneys both internally and externally, which includes training, mentoring, promoting, and advocating for women. She also mentors junior attorneys at varying stages of their careers.