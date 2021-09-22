Ashlee Froese is a lawyer and trademark agent with more than 13 years‚Äô experience, who is recognised by the Law Society of Ontario as a certified specialist in trademarks law. Her practice covers trademarks, copyright, licensing, domain names, social media, marketing/advertising and packaging/labelling laws. Froese also assists in drafting and negotiating commercial agreements associated with the manufacture, distribution, sale and advertisement of branded products and services. She is a guest speaker and published author on branding and fashion law and is regularly asked to provide media commentary on key legal developments. In 2015, Froese led a movement to allow the fashion industry to be eligible for government funding in Canada. She is also the past-chair of the Toronto Intellectual Property Group, a committee member of the Intellectual Property Institute of Canada, a committee member of INTA and a member of the Ontario Bar Association.