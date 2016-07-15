Archana Shanker

At the top of her game, Archana is a zealous patent practitioner setting new patent narratives in Indian IP jurisprudence while heading the Patents & Designs department at Anand and Anand.Legally, scientifically and technologically savvy, Archana is the go-to person for patent protection, prosecution, pre-grant and post-grant oppositions, appeals, revocations, plant variety protection as she manages an extensive portfolio of patents. She and her team – an ensemble of lawyers-cum-scientists, engineers, biotechnologists, chemists and physicists -- also provide straightforward advice in litigation.Archana has enabled the firm to successfully secure patent protection for Nivolumab after 6 oppositions, ertugliflozin, Delgocitinib for Japan Tobacco and Luseogliflozin for Taisho after several pre-grant oppositions. It also successfully defended several ICT (SEP) patents and mechanical inventions before the Patent Office; secured patent for Pfizer for Tofacitinib while checking delay caused by benami pre-grant oppositions.