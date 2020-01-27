Annabelle Gauberti

Women In IP

Partner Christiana Loizides heads law firm Sheridan's trademark team and advises across all IP rights on both contentious and non-contentious matters. Her specific expertise includes advice on matters involving the infringement of IP rights, including trademarks, copyright, designs, passing off and breach of confidential information. Having managed global trademark portfolios, Loizides has extensive experience in advising on trademark and brand clearance, worldwide filing programmes, prosecution, oppositions and invalidity actions. She acts for an extensive client base, including fashion brands, esports and sports businesses, game companies, music and theatre companies, restaurateurs and media companies. Loizides regularly works with the British Fashion Council and is involved in advising fashion brands based in the UK about their IP rights.