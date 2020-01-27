Annabelle Gauberti
Partner Christiana Loizides heads law firm Sheridan's trademark team and advises across all IP rights on both contentious and non-contentious matters. Her specific expertise includes advice on matters involving the infringement of IP rights, including trademarks, copyright, designs, passing off and breach of confidential information. Having managed global trademark portfolios, Loizides has extensive experience in advising on trademark and brand clearance, worldwide filing programmes, prosecution, oppositions and invalidity actions. She acts for an extensive client base, including fashion brands, esports and sports businesses, game companies, music and theatre companies, restaurateurs and media companies. Loizides regularly works with the British Fashion Council and is involved in advising fashion brands based in the UK about their IP rights.
Partner, attorney at law Tsai, Lee & Chen Patent Attorneys and Attorneys at Law Crystal Chen is a partner at Tsai, Lee & Chen and her practice focuses on patents, trademarks, copyright, trade dress, IP enforcement, litigation, dispute resolution strategies and other China-related matters. Her clientele consists of a variety of domestic and multinational corporates. Chen is a member of the Bars of Beijing and New York State. She is also the chair of delegates for independent members of AIPPI. She co-chaired the AIPPI study question for the protection of graphical user interface in Sydney in 2017.
Partner, Swedish and European Patent Attorney Inga-Lill is head of EIP’s Sweden office and is a highly experienced European and Swedish patent attorney, having her expertise within chemistry and life sciences. She has handled all types of patent-related issues, including drafting and prosecution of patent applications, freedom-to-operate analyses, and due diligence investigations. She has also been deeply involved in patent litigation cases before Swedish courts. Prior to joining EIP Inga-Lill spent over 20 years at AWA where she held several role including six years as a Business Area Manager for AWA North Sweden and was also a member of the Swedish management team.