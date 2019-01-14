Anette Rasmussen is a partner and attorney at law. She began her career in IP law in 1998 as an examiner at the Norwegian Patent Office. Her experience encompasses all aspects of IP including copyright, utility model disputes and patents, with a focus on trademarks, domain names and marketing practices. Rasmussen is well-versed in European IP legislation. She advises clients from a diverse range of industries including pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and luxury and consumer goods, providing advice on worldwide strategy, prosecution and enforcement of IP rights, infringements, ownership and validity disputes. Expertise: anti-counterfeiting, food and beverage, copyright, retail, trademark, trademark infringement, retail, domain names.