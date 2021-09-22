Amy-Lynne Williams is a founding member of Deeth Williams Wall, and she practises exclusively in the area of information technology, privacy and cybersecurity law. Her expertise spans outsourcing transactions, electronic payments agreements, systems acquisition, distribution, licensing, technology transfers, electronic commerce, privacy, electronic publishing and software development. She represents producers and users of information technology in private industry and government. She has written and spoken on many aspects of IT law, has testified as an expert witness on the drafting, interpretation and negotiation of IT contracts and has served as an arbitrator on a panel dealing with an international IT dispute. Her professional affiliations include the American Bar Association, the Ontario Bar Association, and the Canadian Bar Association.