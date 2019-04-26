Abhilasha Niroola is an attorney-at-law in India registered with the All India Bar Association and brings an experience of nearly 10 years. She is involved in advising and managing intellectual property projects for companies / organisations and their IP rights in 65+ jurisdictions. Her core area of practice is handling patent (in various fields of science and engineering) and trademark contentious and non-contentious matters; and advising on technology, media, and telecom and entertainment matters. She is extensively involved in business development. She is an active member of AIPPI, INTA, APAA and currently serves as a member on INTA's Bulletins Committee.