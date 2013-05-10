Vivien Chan & Co





Vivien Chan & Co

32/F, Harbour Centre

25 Harbour Road

Hong Kong

T: +852 2522 9183

F: +852 2845 9160

E: vivchan@vcclawservices.com

W: www.vcclawservices.com

Vivien Chan & Co is a full-service law practice with established law offices in Hong Kong (1985) and Beijing (1993). We are consistently recognised as a premier law firm in Greater China.

With 35 years’ experience of doing business in China, the team has incisive understanding and knowledge of China’s legal culture and market dynamics, and more importantly, we understand the needs and efficacy of multinational corporations doing business in China.

Practice areas

As one of the leading full-service law firms in Hong Kong and China, we have represented numerous Fortune 500 companies including American Airlines, Ford, and Yves Saint Laurent, and have engaged in a broad range of technology transfer, IP and regulatory issues since the 1980s.

Vivien Chan & Co is highly recognised by its peers and has advised on the most significant acquisitions, arbitrations, real estate projects and employment matters to date. This is particularly evident from our leading position in areas such as IP, tax, employment, mergers and acquisitions, and dispute resolution.

Our ability to collaborate across practices and borders with ease allows us to bring the right team to every transaction, regardless of location.

Through our 35 years of practice, we have a built a distinct representative experience and expertise in adopting a cost-effective and results-oriented approach to delivering practical solutions.

Vivien Chan is the founding and senior partner of Vivien Chan & Co, a Greater China law firm with offices in Hong Kong and Beijing. She has more than 40 years of experience in M&A, China direct investment, corporate services, employment, technology transfers and information technology, IP and related tax issues, and has won many accolades and awards.