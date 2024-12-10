ND Galli Law LLC

ND Galli Law LLC

Website: www.ndgallilaw.com





Philadelphia Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street

Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 525-9580 main

New York Office

136 Madison Avenue, 6th floor

New York, NY 10016

(646) 680-9660 main

Washington, DC

1200 G Street N.W., Suite 800

Washington, DC 20005

(202) 599-9018 main





Company Profile

ND Galli Law is an IP and commercial litigation boutique firm with deep expertise in trade secrets litigation and protection commonly only found in BigLaw. The Firm serves as a go-to resource for companies, individuals, and other lawyers nationwide, with clients in a variety of industries, including energy, renewable materials, life sciences, technology, algorithmic trading, manufacturing, fashion, food and beverage, CPG, business services, and others. The Firm, certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), works with innovators, creators, and disrupters who are working at the forefront of their industries to drive scientific, economic, and social progress. Our clients appreciate our deep experience in tackling highly complex legal and technical matters that often raise legal questions on the perimeter of existing law or facts that require developing an understanding of difficult scientific or technical concepts – or both. We excel at solving these complex puzzles.





Areas of specialisation:

Trade Secrets misappropriation

Trade Secrets management programs

Restrictive Covenant litigation

Trademark protection & litigation

Copyright protection & litigation

Patent Infringement

IP Counseling & Strategy Development

Commercial Litigation





Association Memberships:

American Bar Association

Intellectual Property Owners Association

American Intellectual Property Law Association

The Sedona Conference Working Group (12) on Trade Secrets

Philadelphia Bar Association

New York Bar Association

DC Bar Association

Maryland Bar Association





Jurisdictions: