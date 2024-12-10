ND Galli Law LLC
Company Profile
ND Galli Law is an IP and commercial litigation boutique firm with deep expertise in trade secrets litigation and protection commonly only found in BigLaw. The Firm serves as a go-to resource for companies, individuals, and other lawyers nationwide, with clients in a variety of industries, including energy, renewable materials, life sciences, technology, algorithmic trading, manufacturing, fashion, food and beverage, CPG, business services, and others. The Firm, certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), works with innovators, creators, and disrupters who are working at the forefront of their industries to drive scientific, economic, and social progress. Our clients appreciate our deep experience in tackling highly complex legal and technical matters that often raise legal questions on the perimeter of existing law or facts that require developing an understanding of difficult scientific or technical concepts – or both. We excel at solving these complex puzzles.
Areas of specialisation:
- Trade Secrets misappropriation
- Trade Secrets management programs
- Restrictive Covenant litigation
- Trademark protection & litigation
- Copyright protection & litigation
- Patent Infringement
- IP Counseling & Strategy Development
- Commercial Litigation
Association Memberships:
- American Bar Association
- Intellectual Property Owners Association
- American Intellectual Property Law Association
- The Sedona Conference Working Group (12) on Trade Secrets
- Philadelphia Bar Association
- New York Bar Association
- DC Bar Association
- Maryland Bar Association
Jurisdictions:
- Pennsylvania
- New York
- New Jersey
- Washington, DC