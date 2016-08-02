Subscribe
robert-kneschke-shutterstock-com-piracy-
2 August 2016

Delhi High Court says URL blocking too hard to police

The Delhi High Court has rejected a request to restrict blocking orders to individual URLs, ruling that it would be “cumbersome” and “time consuming”.

Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and A.K. Pathak passed the ruling, which drew a distinction between blocking individual URL links and entire domain names.

The judges said simply blocking URLs that fall under individual websites, and which were thought to be displaying infringing content, is not a sufficient solution because it can be too easily circumvented.

The order comes after India’s Department of Electronics and Information Technology filed for an order at the court.

The department called for an order that blocking orders handed to internet service providers are restricted to individual URLs where the infringing content was available and not the domain as a whole.

But the court rejected the request.

“Most of them [pirate websites] hide behind domain privacy services, making it extremely difficult, and almost impossible to locate the owners of these websites,” the judgment said.

The judgment added that by simply blocking a URL an infringer can start operating on another, slightly different, URL “within seconds”.

For example, the court said the website www.abc.com could contain the URL www.abc.com/india-v-pakistan.

Even if it that URL is blocked the website owner “can simply log into the website source code and insert the letter ‘s’ after the letter ‘v’ and change the URL to www.abc.com/india-vs-pakistan and start operating again.

But, said the court, if a domain name is blocked, then continuing with the infringing activity becomes “cumbersome”, “time consuming” and a “money spending exercise”.

This was first published on  Trademarks and Brands Online.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
UK gambling body bans adverts on copyright infringing websites
19 July 2016   The UK’s Gambling Commission has introduced rules that ban gambling services from advertising on copyright infringing websites.
article
Second Circuit rules safe harbour does apply to pre-1972 recordings
22 June 2016   The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has overturned an earlier lower court ruling and said that the safe harbour under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act does apply to pre-1972 recordings.
article
.web gTLD sells for $135m in auction
29 July 2016   Nu Dot Co, a subsidiary of US-based Straat Investments, and Vistaprint have successfully acquired the .web and .webs new generic top-level domains for $135 million and $1 million respectively.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India