19 May 2018

Counterfeiting Is a Universal Problem

In February 2017 INTA released a report called The Economic Impacts of Counterfeiting and Piracy, which indicated that the global economic value of counterfeiting and pirated goods could reach US $2.8 trillion by 2022. Paired with wider woes such as public fiscal losses, including reduced employment and economic growth, and the cost of criminal enforcement, the total figure could reach US $4.68 trillion and put more than five million legitimate jobs at risk by 2022.

As INTA’s External Relations Manager, Anticounterfeiting, Maysa Razavi heads up the organization’s anticounterfeiting policies and activities worldwide. INTA executes its anticounterfeiting initiatives through a dedicated Anticounterfeiting Committee (ACC). “It’s the largest committee at INTA,” Ms. Razavi notes.

The ACC includes 275 members across 70 countries and includes approximately 60 brand owners, all of which ensures that INTA has a good grasp of how businesses are dealing with counterfeiting, Ms. Razavi says. “The main objective of the ACC is to work with governments, develop policies based on problems, and advocate for change all over the world,” she explains.

