Subscribe
shutterstock_159259880_360b
5 October 2020CopyrightSarah Morgan

Yoko Ono accuses John Lennon’s aide of copyright infringement

Yoko Ono has accused a former aide of her late husband John Lennon of breaking a 20-year-old court order preventing him from profiting off the family.

This latest suit, filed on Friday, September 1, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, follows a decades-old dispute between the pair.

In 1983, Frederic Seaman, a former aide to The Beatles member, pleaded guilty to second-degree larceny for the theft of Lennon’s journals. According to Ono, Seaman had also taken unreleased recordings, love letters, and personal photos from Lennon’s home.

“At the time, Mrs Lennon believed that to be the end of her ordeal with Seaman,” said the suit. “Those representations turned out to be lies and the start of yet another scheme.”

Ono again took legal action in 1999 after finding out that Seaman had allegedly failed to return Lennon's property and had sold it on the memorabilia market.

In 2003, the parties entered into a final judgment on consent, where Seaman agreed to be bound by a confidentiality agreement and to stop profiting off of Lennon’s family photos. He also offered an apology to Ono in open court.

However, Ono has now claimed that Seaman’s actions didn’t stop there. According to the suit, in September this year, Seaman sat for an interview in his apartment, surrounded by Lennon memorabilia.

In this interview, Seaman allegedly discussed a series of topics which are prohibited by the 2003 injunction. These topics included his employment with the Lennon family and Lennon’s murder.

“Incredibly, Seaman then went on to state his intent to willfully and intentionally violate the injunction even further in connection with his book ‘The Last Days of John Lennon’,” said the suit, claiming that Seaman had said he would like to revise it and publish the book at some point in the future.

Ono claimed that these statements were made in “knowing violation of the clear and unambiguous language of two express restrictions in the injunction”.

Now, Ono has sued Seaman for copyright infringement over the family photos and breach of contract and is seeking up to $150,000 in damages.

The suit added: “By this action, Mrs Lennon seeks to again try to disabuse Seaman that he is entitled to exploit the name and IP of Mrs Lennon. Unless otherwise ordered by this court again and held in contempt and punished for his contumacious behaviour, it is clear that Seaman’s abuses will continue.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Five minutes with…Mike Fuller, managing partner at Knobbe Martens

TTAB sides with Barclays over ‘Lehman Brothers’ whiskey

NPEs: hiding ownership and gaming the system

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
The Beatles music company challenges counterfeiters in court
12 April 2019   Apple Corps, a music company founded by members of The Beatles, has taken unnamed counterfeiters to court over the online sale of fake goods.
Copyright
Kenyan authorities uncover royalty theft
25 September 2020   Kenyan authorities have ordered board members of the country’s music copyright collectors to step aside after discovering alleged fraud and misuse of artists’ royalties.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones