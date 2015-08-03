Subscribe
3 August 2015Copyright

WIPR survey: Readers call for private copying legalisation

WIPR readers have overwhelmingly backed the legalisation of private copying, despite a UK court quashing such a provision.

Responding to WIPR’s most recent survey, 97% of readers said private copying should be allowed.

In October last year the government introduced the provision, which legalised the transfer of legitimately purchased music from CDs onto other devices such as laptops for personal use.

But it was quashed by the English High Court last month. In a decision handed down on July 17, Judge Nicholas Green said it was clear that the exception should be overturned.

The same judge had ruled in favour of industry groups the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors, the Musicians’ Union, and UK Music after they challenged the provision.

They argued that as a compensation mechanism for right owners was not introduced, the exception would be out of step with EU law.

The government will now need to re-draft the provision in order to ensure that right owners are compensated.

Responding to our question of whether private copying should be legalised, readers were strong in their views.

“The suggestion that you cannot, having paid for a piece of music, transfer it on to any format you use personally flies in the face of common sense and risks criminalising vast numbers of legitimate listeners,” said one respondent.

Another said: “The further copyright law drifts from what most people perceive as reasonable, the less likely they are to respect it.”

But others were more cynical and alluded to the fact that many people still ‘ripped’ music even when private copying was illegal.

“This infringement will never be enforced so the change back in the law seems pointless,” a reader said.

This week WIPR asks: “A company claims to have new evidence that the lyrics to ‘Happy Birthday to You’, written before 1893, should not be protected by copyright. Does copyright protection typically last too long?”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
UK private copying provision scrapped by High Court
20 July 2015   The English High Court has scrapped a provision introduced by the government that would have enabled the public to make private copies of copyright protected material.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit