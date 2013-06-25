WIPO copyright treaty to aid millions of blind people

Member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) have reached a deal to provide millions of blind and visually-impaired people with greater access to copyrighted books.

Negotiators approved a treaty late on Tuesday in Marrakesh, Morocco, paving the way for published works to be copied freely into formats such as Braille, large print text and audio books.

The draft text of an international treaty on limitations and exceptions for visually impaired persons/person with print disabilities must be approved by at least 20 WIPO member states to become legally binding.

“This is great news – we are really pleased,” Dan Pescod of the World Blind Union (WBU) told WIPR from Marrakesh. “We wanted a good treaty, and that’s what we got.”

Contracting member states will need to introduce provisions in their national laws that exempt the non-commercial copying – including online – of books into formats accessible to people with visual disabilities.

The treaty will also permit such copies to be shared across international borders – the key feature of the deal, according to Pescod, who is leading the WBU’s European campaign for treaty.

For example, UK users of Bookshare, a US-based online digital book library for people with print disabilities, can download only 75,000 of the 200,000 works at the moment. By relaxing the rules on accessing books from abroad, the treaty should allow people in countries such as the UK to download all of the works.

WIPO director general Francis Gurry has already said a treaty would “alleviate the book famine that causes over 300 million visually impaired persons, the majority of them in developing countries, to be excluded from access to over 90 percent of published works”.

There are an estimated 314 million blind and visually impaired people in the world, 90 percent of whom live in developing countries. According to the WBU, of the million or so books published each year, less than 5 percent are made available in formats available to the visually impaired.

The draft treaty says it recognises the need to maintain a balance between the “larger public interest” – particularly education, research and access to information – and copyright protection.

One of the “very hot potatoes” at the meeting, Pescod said, was the so-called commercial availability of works, which has been included in the text. Publishers felt that if a book is already marketed in a format such as Braille, it should not be covered by the treaty, as publishers’ business would be undermined.

But Pescod said blind and visually impaired people will continue to buy books even if they are freely-convertible and that publishers' businesses will not suffer.

The treaty does allow countries to restrict copyright exemptions to books that are not commercially available, therefore potentially protecting publishers’ markets.

“Rights owners won’t be prejudiced if, as is likely, the UK (or other countries) chooses to limit the exceptions to works that are not already commercially available in an accessible format,” said Penny Thornton, senior associate at Hogan Lovells LLP.

Akash Sachdeva, partner at Edwards Wildman Palmer LLP, added: “If there was no choice, there would be no opportunity to limit the exception. This is certainly on the positive side for publishers and not as bad as it could have been.

“It looks like a fair agreement, one that doesn’t totally undermine rights owners,” he added.

Pescod said the treaty should be finalised by Friday, when the meeting ends, and that there may be about 40 countries already willing to sign it.