Subscribe
ron-ellis-shutterstock-com-wizard-of-oz-2-
3 November 2016Copyright

Warner Bros secures $2.6m ‘Wizard of Oz’ copyright victory

US entertainment company Warner Bros has secured a $2.6 million victory after a decade-long dispute over copyright in images from the films “Gone with the Wind” and “The Wizard of Oz”, as well as short films featuring cat-and-mouse duo Tom and Jerry.

Back in 2006, Warner Bros sued Art & Vintage Entertainment Licensing Agency (AVELA), claiming copyright and trademark infringement.

AVELA had obtained restored versions of movie posters and lobby cards for the films and extracted images of famous characters including Dorothy, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Scarecrow from “The Wizard of Oz”, Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler from “Gone with the Wind”, and Tom and Jerry.

The company then licensed the images for use on lunchboxes, shirts, playing cards, figurines, water globes and action figures, according to the suit.

In 2009, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri granted the entertainment company summary judgment on its copyright infringement claims.

It also entered a “permanent injunction prohibiting AVELA from using any of the publicity material images in any way except for exact duplication of publicity materials in the public domain”.

After an appeal from AVELA, two years later the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld the summary judgment and most of the injunction, ruling that copyright infringement occurred in two circumstances. It remanded the case to the district court.

The Eighth Circuit said that copyright infringement occurred when the images were used in a 3D object and when they were combined with other images/text to create a composite work. But, it also ruled that infringement didn’t occur where the images were reproduced as an identical 2D image.

On remand, Warner requested statutory damages for its copyright claims and moved for summary judgment on its trademark infringement and unfair competition claims.

At the district court, Warner Bros received statutory damages of $10,000 per infringed copyright. Based on 257 copyright works infringed, Warner Bros received a total award of $2,570,000.

The district court also granted summary judgment on both the trademark infringement and unfair competition claims, finding that Warner holds registered trademarks in words and phrases from the films and common law trademarks in the film characters.

AVELA then challenged the permanent injunction.

On Tuesday, November 1, the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld the decision and permanent injunction.

Frederick Sperling, a partner at Schiff Hardin, who represented Warner Bros, said that the court's opinion "sends a strong message about the risk of engaging in copyright and trademark infringement".

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Warner Bros triumphs in Westworld trademark battle at EUIPO
29 September 2020   In a victory for Warner Bros, the European Union Intellectual Property Office has upheld its opposition to a trademark that infringed IP associated with its television series “Westworld”.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation