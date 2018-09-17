Subscribe
istock-472027189
17 September 2018Copyright

Vlada Haggerty targets Guess in latest lip art lawsuit

Makeup artist Vlada Haggerty has accused American fashion retailer Guess of using her artwork on clothing without permission.

The Ukrainian makeup artist filed her copyright infringement lawsuit (pdf) at the US District Court for the Central District of California on Friday, September 14.

According to the complaint, “Haggerty is especially well-known for her works of lip art, which feature close-up photographs of lips decorated with unique makeup designs” and is the founder of Vladamua, a provider of high-quality makeup application and photography services, based in California.

The suit said that one of Haggerty’s most popular works is a photo of liquid gold lip art, published in 2015 on Instagram and covered by a pending copyright application (1-6076941067).

Haggerty said that her gold lip art has appeared in a number of beauty and fashion publications since 2015, including Reginery29, Teen Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar.

The makeup artist accused Guess of “illegally and intentionally” misappropriating this lip art by incorporating the image onto clothing such as t-shirts.

Haggerty claimed that she sent the fashion retailer a notice of copyright infringement and demand letter in August, but Guess replied last week to “vigorously deny” that its clothing infringes Haggerty’s copyright.

The makeup artist has asked the court for an injunction as well as statutory damages, actual damages for infringement, profits, and attorneys’ fees.

This is not the first time that Haggerty has taken action to protect her lip art.

Last month, Haggerty and LVMH’s (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) cosmetics brand Make Up For Ever announced that they had ended their trademark and copyright dispute over ‘dripping’ lip imagery. Haggerty had accused the French brand of copying her lip art in a newly-adopted logo.

Haggerty also threatened Kylie Jenner with legal action over her lip art in 2016. She said Jenner’s makeup branding imagery, which included red lip art covered by gold hands, had been copied from Haggerty’s Instagram account. They  settled their differences in January 2017.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Canada’s Supreme Court sides with ISP in copyright dispute

Nivea stamps out cigarette trademark at UKIPO

Nestlé takes on competitor over Hot Pockets TM

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Makeup artist and LVMH brand kiss and make up
23 August 2018   Makeup artist Vlada Haggerty and Make Up For Ever have put an end to their trademark and copyright dispute over ‘dripping lip’ photographs.
Copyright
Makeup artist smacks LVMH company with lip lawsuit
8 January 2018   Ukrainian makeup artist and photographer Vlada Haggerty has filed a lawsuit against French cosmetics brand Make Up For Ever, owned by luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), for trademark and copyright infringement.
Trademarks
Guess fails to stop registration of ‘Hater’ TM in Singapore
27 February 2019   Clothing brand Guess has failed to halt the registration of a trademark featuring the word ‘Hater’ inside a triangle in Singapore.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones