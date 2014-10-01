Subscribe
shutterstock-170667191-web
360b / Shutterstock.com
2 October 2014Copyright

‘Virtual Marilyn’ files lawsuit against Marilyn Monroe Estate

A company which has produced a virtual representation of film star Marilyn Monroe has taken the actress’s estate to court to argue that it is free to portray her.

Virtual Marilyn LLC is seeking declaratory relief that it has the right to portray the character and that her statutory heir, the Marilyn Monroe Estate, is unlawfully preventing it from doing so.

In a lawsuit filed at a New York district court, Virtual Marilyn says it holds copyright registrations encompassing "audio-visual work and character artwork depicting a computer-generated virtual actress adopting the persona of Marilyn Monroe”.

In the lawsuit, Virtual Marilyn claimed Monroe's estate had said that the "use of Marilyn Monroe's identity and persona” without its permission would amount to unfair competition and false designation of origin.

According to the Hollywood Reporter news website, the Monroe estate had previously threatened the virtual character’s owner.

In 2012, it sent a series of legal letters to the organisation following speculation that Virtual Marilyn would be taken on the road to sing and interact with live music stars.

But since then the estate has been hit by a ruling at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which said that it could not claim that the actress was living in California at the time of her death.

Instead, she was domiciled in New York, which, unlike California, does not allow the granting of post-mortem publicity rights.

In its request for declaratory relief, Virtual Marilyn cites both the Ninth Circuit decision and the US Supreme Court’s decision in Dastar Corp. v. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp, a 2003 ruling which concluded that an item is allowed to be copied once it falls into the public domain.

The Monroe case is reminiscent of recent patent infringement claims involving a hologram of singer Michael Jackson and cartoon character Homer Simpson.

In both cases, Alki David, owner of Hologram USA, said the appearance of the hologram infringed his company’s patented technology for projecting 3D images on stage.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones